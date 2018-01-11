ATLANTA -- Atlanta police are investigating a death at an Atlanta Target store after an incident involving a forklift.

The accident happened near the loading docks of the Buckhead Target store at 3535 Peachtree Street. Atlanta fire also assisted but said the police department is handling the investigation.

Officer Lisa Bender said that based on preliminary information from witnesses, the 46-year-old Bradley Cowans of Kennesaw, was using the forklift when it "became obstructed" and flipped onto the victim.

Rescue crews pulled the man from the wreckage but he had already died.

A spokesperson for Target sent the following statement:

Earlier today, a contractor working on a construction project passed away following an accident at our Buckhead store. Our thoughts go out to his teammates, friends and families. We’re partnering closely with local officials to investigate the situation.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

