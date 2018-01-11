ATLANTA — A shooting outside of a Buckhead apartment complex has left one man dead, another injured and police looking for answers.

Early Thursday morning at around 2:00 a.m., three men crossed paths at the gate of The Allure at Brookwood Apartments on Peachtree Valley Rd.

Police aren't sure what lead up to it but one man was shot multiple times and died on the scene. Another man was also shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene.

According to police, the victims was exiting the gate and the suspect was entering the gate of the complex. Police say they don't know the motive for the shooting or the relationship between the parties. And they are not sure if they lived in the complex.

The description of the suspect is still generic at this point. He's described as a black male in his 20s that's about 6 feet tall.

