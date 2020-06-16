x
Several arrested after break-in at Nike store at Lenox Square

ATLANTA — Several people were arrested early Monday morning after a break-in at the Nike store at Lenox Square.

According to Atlanta Police, they responded to the mall when an alarm went off around 1:15 a.m. Officers said that when they arrived they saw that two large panes of glass had been broken and 15 to 20 people were running from the store with merchandise.

Police managed to arrest the following seven people at the scene:

  • 30-year-old Skylard Johnson
  • 20-year-old Andnetta Jones
  • 22-year-old Morenike Okuwobi
  • 22-year-old Janie Ivory
  • 39-year-old Victoria Williams
  • 29-year-old Raeniesha Simpson
  • 21-year-old Joseth Jett

Police said they were all charged with burglary. The investigation is ongoing and other charges are pending. 

