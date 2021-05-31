No injuries reported after car rams into Buckhead store

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a car drove into a Buckhead store on Monday afternoon.
Officer Tasheena Brown said the accident happened just before 3 p.m. at the Barnes and Noble store - which is located at 2900 Peachtree Road NW. She said the driver, who was described as an older man, apparently drove into the store, though he refused treatment. There were also no other injuries reported.
Police are currently investigating exactly how the crash happened. As such, details may change as new information comes to light. 11Alive also has a crew heading to the location to gather additional information.