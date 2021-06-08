One arrested after gun discharges inside building in Buckhead injuring one

The incident happened on Friday and sent one to the hospital; though, the victim is expected to survive.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a man handing a gun "in an unsafe manner" is to blame for someone being injured in the heart of the Buckhead community on Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the 3200 block of Peachtree Road near Piedmont Road around 3:30 p.m. that day to reports that a person had been shot.

By the time police arrived, a security guard had taken the suspect into custody. The victim was taken to the hospital and was described as "alert, conscious and breathing."

Police then searched the area for the suspect's weapon and recovered it. Based on their initial investigation, police believe the suspect was inside a location in the area handling a gun when it discharged and struck the victim.