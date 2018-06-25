Atlanta Police responded to reports of a shooting at a homeless camp Monday morning.

According to Atlanta Police Officer Lisa Bender, witnesses said an argument between two homeless men at the camp, located in a wooded area between Buford Highway and Interstate 85 near Lenox Road occurred prior to the shooting.

When officers arrived at the encampment, they found a male who had been shot, possibly multiple times. The victim was transported via ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta, and was reported to be alert, conscious and breathing.

Additional details were not immediately available.

