Peachtree Battle shooting leaves one dead in Buckhead

Police found a man dead in his vehicle when they arrived.

ATLANTA — Police are still investigating after a shooting at the corner of Peachtree Battle Avenue and Peachtree Road left a man dead on Sunday night.

Police said they were called to the 2300 block of Peachtree Road just after 10 p.m. to reports of a person shot. They found a man shot in the torso and sitting in the driver's side seat of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found guns in the vehicle but haven't said if they belonged to the victim or a suspect. Police haven't announced if they have a person in mind for the shooting. They aren't releasing the name of the victim pending notification of his family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.