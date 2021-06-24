Person found shot near busy Buckhead shopping area

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating reports of a person being found shot in Buckhead near a busy shopping area on Thursday afternoon.

11Alive requested additional details after receiving reports of armed officers and ambulances at or near the Home Depot at 2525 Piedmont Road NE. Officer TaSheena Brown said a victim was reportedly "alert, conscious and breathing" after a shooting victim was found at The Peninsula at Buckhead apartments located a short distance away.

However, she said it's unclear if the actual shooting took place at the location. Authorities haven't yet provided additional information on the circumstances of the shooting or if a shooter has been detained.

The address is in a heavy commercial and residential district along Piedmont Road between Sidney Marcus Boulevard and Morosgo Drive.