ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Police Department bomb squad has been given the all clear after investigating a suspicious package near a busy Buckhead road.

The package was found outside a shopping center at 2881 Peachtree Road NE around 10 a.m. The road was shut down as police worked to ensure the area is safe but reopened around 10:30 a.m. after the object was found to be "non-hazardous."

© 2018 WXIA