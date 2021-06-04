Police investigate Buckhead shooting near corner of Peachtree, Piedmont roads

Police said the victim was shot in the arm but didn't have many narrative details at the time.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the heart of Atlanta's Buckhead community on Friday afternoon.

According to Officer Tasheena Brown, officers were called to 3255 Peachtree Road just after 3:30 p.m. to reports a man had been shot. They arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police said the shooting happened a few doors down at 3131 Piedmont Road.

Police said they have one person detained but haven't yet provided additional information on what charges that person could face or what the motive behind the shooting was.

The address provided to 11Alive is in the middle of a busy shopping and restaurant district near the corner of Peachtree and Piedmont roads in Buckhead. The shooting comes as residents and business leaders in the popular residential and commercial district work to counter crime in the area. Some major venues and businesses have added increased surveillance and security.