BUCKHEAD - Atlanta police are searching for two men involved in an overnight carjacking.

Police said the carjacking happened at the DoubleTree Hotel on Peachtree Road near Lenox Mall around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said the valet was taking a guest's keys to the stand when an armed man approached and demanded keys. The valet complied and the suspect got into a grey 2018 Dodge Challenger with the Tennessee tag 3H41P7.

Before fleeing the hotel's property, police said a second man got into the vehicle.

“I think this was a senseless crime of opportunity,” Atlanta police said. “These suspects were waiting for the right time to commit this senseless crime.”

Officials are reaching out to businesses in the area to see if surveillance videos caught anything.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the police.

