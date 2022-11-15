Santa is coming to Lenox Square

There are plenty of holiday happenings at the Buckhead area mall.

ATLANTA — Santa is coming to town, and he's bringing plenty of holiday cheer.

Old Saint Nick will be at Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta for various events as part of the shopping district's winter celebrations. People can bring their pets to snap photos with Santa and enjoy performances in a winter wonderland through the end of December.

Below is a list of events and their dates.

Visit live reindeer and Santa's sleigh

Sunday, Nov. 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Right after Thanksgiving, get into the Christmas spirit with two of Santa's reindeer. His helpers will be outside of Lenox Square Mall's entrance for a complimentary photo opportunity with Santa's sleigh too.

Officials did not confirm which reindeer would be present.

Christmas Carolers

Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Shop to the sounds of the season as carolers sing to get shoppers in the holiday spirit. The mall will be hosting carolers in its luxury wing. People are welcome to stop by to enjoy their tunes.

Caring Santa®

Sunday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Caring Santa events provide a private Santa photo opportunity for children and adults with special needs and their families. The goal is to help give more access and bring traditional holiday experiences to families under a more curated environment for those searching for one.

Families who wish to take a photo with Caring Santa can visit Lenox Square Mall at the Macy's court level.

Hot Chocolate Crawl

Saturday, Dec. 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grab your hot cocoa and shop 'till you drop.

Lenox Square will be the backdrop to Livable Buckhead’s 2022 Hot Chocolate Crawl.

Event organizers are inviting guests to stroll along Peachtree Road while sipping on their sweet drinks. People can enjoy the musical stylings of local Atlanta-area artists, keep warm with hot chocolate and peruse appetizer options to help take in the festive atmosphere.

Pet Photos with Santa

Sunday, Dec. 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Furry family members can also have their moment to shine with Santa.

Families can bring their beloved pets to share their wish list and snap photos with Saint Nick. People can bring their pets on the Mall Level in Macy's Court to capture the magical memories.

Winter Wonderland Performance

Saturday, Dec. 17, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.