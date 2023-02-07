Rihanna's Savage X Fenty store to open at Lenox Square Mall

The grand opening is Saturday and Sunday. It will include a DJ, special giveaways, photo moments, and more.

ATLANTA — Lenox Square officials just announced the weekend grand opening of the global inclusive apparel brand, Savage X Fenty, at the mall.

It's another chance to shop with one of Rihanna's brands for those who missed the Fenty Beauty pop-up outside of Atlantic Station last week. The apparel store will be located on the mall level next to Moose Knuckles.

The opening comes as the Grammy-award-winning singer will be performing at the 57th annual Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona Sunday.

Savage X Fenty will be a grand two-day affair with a DJ, special giveaways, photo moments, and more happening throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Branded tote bags will also be provided as a gift with purchases of $75 and more. Customers also have a chance to customize their free tote on Saturday.

Officials said the new location will feature technology that will allow customers to get fitted for their styles based on their body shape.

