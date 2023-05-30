Scofflaw Brewing Co. is coming to Buckhead

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Scofflaw is brewing up a new location in Atlanta's Buckhead.
The Atlanta-based brewery is the first tenant to sign onto food and retail hub Oxton, according to a report by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. It's taking shape at the base of Buildings 1-4 at Piedmont Center with the project expected to break ground later this year. As for the new Scofflaw location, it's expected to open in 2024 and plans on serving specialty brews only available in Buckhead.
Starting as a "basement brewery," Scofflaw has grown to be an Atlanta staple. After its 2015 debut, the brewery opened Dr. Scofflaw's at The Works, also on Atlanta's westside and recently opened a taproom in Columbus, Georgia.
