APD: Officer kills 'unruly patron' who shot security guard at Buckhead restaurant

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — An Atlanta Police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly shot a security guard at a Buckhead restaurant Wednesday evening. According to the Atlanta Police Department, they responded to the Fogo De Chao at 3101 Piedmont Rd NE after receiving a 911 call about an "unruly patron" who also had a gun.

APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said there were a lot of people inside the restaurant when the situation unfolded. He said police were able to isolate the man to the front of the business where no patrons were in harm's way.

Hampton said an officer initially encountered the man near the bar area and tried to escort him outside; the APD officer deployed his Taser, but police said it had a "negative effect" and the man tried to walk outside the restaurant.

That's when the security guard tried to tackle the man.

"While tackling the subject, the subject was able to retrieve his weapon -- the suspect's weapon -- and fired one shot into the security guard, and which time one of our officers did deploy his firearm, fatally injuring the subject," Hampton said.

The security guard was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"At this time it does not appear that anyone else was injured as a result of this incident," Hampton said.

Lena Woodward said she's a close friend of the man who was killed. She said he's a former employee of the restaurant. She said he used to work as a busboy at the restaurant.

"I just got multiple calls, I did hear Nigel got into a confrontation- with who I don't know," she said. "Then, the next call I got two minutes later was that he's gone. What I did, I left from working out and I cam here."

Several witnesses hid under the tables at the restaurant.

Ronell McNeal was on the phone with his wife who said she was sitting next to the bar and tried helping the security guard.

"She was getting up from the floor, trying to get towels to them, as they were holding the security guard, who also got shot. They were trying to put towels on his chest before the EMT got him," McNeal said.

Police roped off the front of the restaurant and several police vehicles surrounded the business. The street was also blocked off as they investigated.