Police: Victim defends himself, shoots at 2 attempting to break into car at Buckhead shopping plaza

One person died and another was hurt, according to APD.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a shopping plaza where they said the victim was defending himself as others attempted to break into his car.

Officers said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Peachtree Battle Shopping Plaza, which is located in the 2300 block of Peachtree Road in Buckhead. According to police, a man was walking out of the Publix in the plaza when he noticed two men breaking into his car.

At that moment, he decided to confront the men and when the situation escalated, "the victim chose to take his weapon and defend himself against the people that were breaking into the vehicle," according to APD Deputy Chief Timothy Peek.

The first suspect was found dead inside of a car, according to police.

Police said the other man ran off toward Peachtree Hills firing a gun. Shots were fired back and forth, with the second suspect being wounded on his wrist.

"Because of the quick response, units were able to get into the area, set up a perimeter, and locate a second person a short distance away," Peek said.

He is currently in the hospital in stable condition.

"What we do know is the victim's vehicle was entered. We do know some of the victim's property was recovered on the scene but not inside the vehicle where it was originally left, " Peek added.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the Peachtree Road scene where multiple officers were seen in the parking lot. An ambulance was there as well. People were standing outside one of the stores as officers conducted their investigation.

A few witnesses who spoke to 11Alive said they were in a nearby tavern and ducked under the tables after hearing multiple gunshots.

"It appears to be this was a group of people who decided to come out and commit crimes and unfortunately it led to the death of someone," Peek said.