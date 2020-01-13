ATLANTA — Three people were sent to the hospital and more injured on Saturday after a tent collapsed amid strong storms at a well-known Buckhead hotel and resort.

Atlanta Fire Rescue spokesperson Cortez Stafford confirmed that crews were sent to The St. Regis Resort & Hotel Atlanta on West Paces Ferry Road around 6 p.m. on Friday to reports of injuries.

While Stafford didn't have details on the event underway when the incident happened, he said a tent on an upper-level patio at the hotel collapsed. Grady Emergency Medical Services responders were already on the scene by the time Atlanta's Engine 21 arrived and one woman was in an ambulance.

Stafford said the crew from Engine 21 checked out five to six patients who had minor injuries and lacerations as a result of the collapsing tent. Grady EMS took three patients to the hospital for further treatment. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening. Stafford added that Atlanta Fire crews were on the scene for about 40 minutes.

Stafford attributed the collapse to wind conditions that blew the tent over. The incident corresponded with the time heavy wind and rain moved through Atlanta after slamming through Alabama and west Georgia.

11Alive has requested a statement from The St. Regis Atlanta regarding the incident but has not heard back.

