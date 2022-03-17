Tiny Doors art installation comes to Buckhead

See if you can find the two doorways.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's famed tiny seven-inch doors can now be found in Buckhead -- if you look carefully.

Artist Karen Anderson Singer put her finishing touches on her latest installation at Piedmont Center. The tiny doors are the first of their kind in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood.

Among the two-million-square-foot campus, people can spot the colorful doors with hints of Piedmont's branding, according to a news release. The doors also include a feature that invites visitors to interact with the installation.

“Piedmont Center is an inspiring location for tiny public art and these new installations are reflective of its unique, collaborative working environment,” Singer said in a news release. “I've included natural elements found on the Piedmont Center campus like native trees and walking paths. The most exciting component is the new augmented reality feature in which the tiny door will open before your eyes, and what's behind them is a surprise for when you visit.”

Since 2014, Tiny Doors ATL has brought wonder to public spaces and has been a citywide treasure hunt for visitors and residents alike. Singer said she uses her life-long love of miniatures to create accessible art that reflects the unique elements of the space and community.

The installations are always free to the public and accessible for all ages. Want to interact with the tiny doors? Visit the "tiny website."

