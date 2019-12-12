ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have released surveillance video of a Buckhead crime with the hopes that someone will recognize the suspects after weeks have passed with only one arrest.

Police are looking for the people who robbed the Velvet Taco around 4:30 in the morning on Nov. 23.

Police said four masked men went to the business on West Paces Ferry Road and entered through the back door, ordering the employees to get on the ground. The suspects told the manager to open the safe, hit her with a gun and left the restaurant with a few thousand dollars.

Although the suspects' faces were mostly covered, police hope someone may recognize the portions of their faces that were exposed - or their clothes.

Back in November, police said they arrested 23-year-old Qwayshawn Green for armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, false imprisonment, and kidnapping.

Qwayshawn Green

Green was an employee at the business and police said they believe he helped orchestrate the crime.

Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

