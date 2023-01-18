2 workers hurt after garage under construction collapses behind Buckhead home, officials say

Here's what we know.

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Two workers are hurt after a garage under construction collapsed behind a Buckhead home Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at a home along the 3100 block of Peachtree Dr. NE. The location is not far from the Fogo de Chão in Buckhead. Atlanta Fire crews responded to the home after reports of a "job accident" at 4:25 p.m.

Authorities at the scene said a construction crew was in the demolition process of remodeling the home's detached garage – when the garage collapsed on top of the two workers.

Atlanta Fire said the two men were trapped under the garage door but were able to get themselves out before crews arrived. Both workers are alert, conscious and breathing. They have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment, officials said.

DETACHED GARAGE COLLAPSE | 2 construction workers doing a demo project on a Peachtree Drive home were able to pull themselves out after detached garage collapsed on top of them a short time ago. An ambulance just showed up to take the second worker to the hospital. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/7uBbaTRkAg — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) January 18, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.