Car crashes into school bus, catches fire along Buford Highway

There were students on the bus, but they were moved onto a different bus.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Buford Highway in DeKalb County was shut down in both directions Wednesday morning after a crash involving a school bus.

Authorities say when the collision happened around 8:10 a.m. along the 3500 block of the roadway, the car caught fire.

There were around 40 students on the bus from Sequoyah Middle School, but they were moved onto a different bus.

A DeKalb Fire spokesperson said there were injuries. A Brookhaven Police officer said no one on the bus was hurt, but the driver of the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The police spokesman said the bus was attempting to turn out of a parking lot onto Buford Highway when it was struck.

The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield while entering roadway and was transported to an area hospital complaining of head pain, police said.

By 9:30 a.m., the highway was reopened.