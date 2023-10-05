Buford Highway shut down causes major delays, sinkhole and construction to blame

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Traffic is slowing down in Brookhaven after a sinkhole and construction have caused Buford Highway northbound to close.
The highway is between Briarwood and Clairmont Roads, with the sinkhole just past Briarwood Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Major delays are expected in the area, according to a Tweet from 11Alive's Crash Clark, which was posted just after 7 a.m.
Crash Clark advises that residents use I-85 instead, which is between Clairmont and North Druid Hills or Drew Valley Road.