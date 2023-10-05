Buford Highway shut down causes major delays, sinkhole and construction to blame

The highway is between Briarwood and Clairmont Roads. Major delays are expected in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Traffic is slowing down in Brookhaven after a sinkhole and construction have caused Buford Highway northbound to close.

The highway is between Briarwood and Clairmont Roads, with the sinkhole just past Briarwood Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Major delays are expected in the area, according to a Tweet from 11Alive's Crash Clark, which was posted just after 7 a.m.

TRAFFIC RED ALERT in Brookhaven; Buford Highway northbound is closed between Briarwood and Clairmont Roads with construction. Expect major delays in the area, Use I-85 instead between Clarimont and North Druid Hills or Drew Valley Road. #11alive pic.twitter.com/ZtMkG3i2Yp — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) May 10, 2023