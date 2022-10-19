Gas line 'ruptured' at section of Lenox Road, fire officials close area to traffic

Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department did not say when the road would reopen.

ATLANTA — An intersection in Atlanta is shut down after fire officials found a gas leak in the area on Wednesday.

It's at the intersection of the Buford Highway Connector, traveling north at Lenox Road, according to Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department. There were no injuries reported.

The department said they found a two-and-a-half-inch gas line "ruptured" at 1:25 p.m. Fire officials are digging up the sidewalk to fix the leak.

There's no information about when the road will reopen.