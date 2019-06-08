BUFORD, Ga. — Buford City Schools’ new flagship high school is opening its doors Wednesday. And if you are in the Buford area, you've likely seen the three massive buildings rising majestically from the 50-acre site.

The $85 million project, which was paid for by SPLOST funds, according to a school spokesperson, has been underway since planning in 2014 and construction commencing in 2017.

The three buildings will each house the performing arts, academics and athletics. They can accommodate 2,100 students and feature more than 400,000 square-feet of conditioned space.

The centerpiece of the campus is the academic building - a three-story grand structure showcasing a traditional design with 214,000 square feet of instructional space, administrative offices and more.

The campus also features an outdoor student plaza and two stadiums with artificial turf fields – one for junior varsity football and one for lacrosse and soccer. The football team will continue to play at its existing stadium.

Other notable items on campus include a coffee bar, a media center with "smart furniture," a 950-seat performance theater and two gymnasiums.

The students and basketball teams will continue to utilize the 5,000-seat multi-purpose arena which opened in 2015 near its old campus.

