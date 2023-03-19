Driver killed when car crashes into wall, plunges onto I-75

ATLANTA — A driver was killed when they crashed into a wall, rolled over and plunges onto Interstate 75 early Sunday morning, Atlanta police said.
Police said the driver of a Kia Soul was traveling southbound on the Buford Spring Connector around 2:40 a.m. when they struck the wall -- not far from SCAD where the road curves and eventually ends at West Peachtree Street.
The Kia was hit by a Chrysler 300 on I-75. That driver refused any medical treatment on the scene.
