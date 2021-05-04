Buford road rage dispute leads to gunfire: One shot, no current charges

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Buford shopping center on Monday afternoon.

BUFORD, Ga. — Gwinnett Police say a shooting in the parking lot of a Buford shopping center was the result of a road rage dispute.

Cpl. Collin Flynn reports that officers were called to 3730 Buford Drive around 1:30 p.m. after a man told dispatchers that he had shot someone in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least one time by the 911 caller. That man was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused shooter then met with officers. Police haven't specified how the incident began and how it became a road rage incident. However, the department reports that there have been no charges filed at this time.