Fire leads to temporary power outage for 2,100 in Sugar Hill area

SUGAR HILL, Ga. — Fire officials say a blaze at a Gwinnett County power regulator station that occurred on Friday afternoon and temporarily left some without power has been extinguished.
A Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson announced around 5 p.m. on Twitter that the station belongs to Sawnee Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) and is located on Riverside Road and Highway 20 in the Sugar Hill area behind a Publix grocery store.
Just before 4 p.m., crews arrived to find between four and five large power regulator boxes burning in a gravel area.
Authorities haven't yet suggested what caused the fire but expect to release additional information later. Blake House, the vice president of member services at Sawnee EMC said that, initially, they had about 2,100 customers without power but have since restored electricity to them.
He added that internal systems were able to put out the fire largely on their own. The fire department reports that it had the fire out in less than 30 minutes after Sawnee EMC cut power to the station.