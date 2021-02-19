Fire leads to temporary power outage for 2,100 in Sugar Hill area

A Sawnee EMC spokesperson suggested the outage was relatively minor but did, at one point, impact about 2,100 customers.

SUGAR HILL, Ga. — Fire officials say a blaze at a Gwinnett County power regulator station that occurred on Friday afternoon and temporarily left some without power has been extinguished.

Just before 4 p.m., crews arrived to find between four and five large power regulator boxes burning in a gravel area.

Authorities haven't yet suggested what caused the fire but expect to release additional information later. Blake House, the vice president of member services at Sawnee EMC said that, initially, they had about 2,100 customers without power but have since restored electricity to them.