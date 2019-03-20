BUFORD, Ga. — A resident of a home in Buford said she awoke suddenly Wednesday morning to find her bed on fire and smoke filling the room.

Now, authorities believe it was careless smoking that sparked the blaze that gutted the house and forced four adults and two children out of the home.

Fire crews responded just after 5 a.m. to a report of a house fire in the 50 block of Rowe Street after a caller reported seeing flames ripping through a home - and residents escaping.

After a fast attack on the fire, crews were able to push it back enough to complete a search of the home finding no one inside. They also received no reports of injuries from the fire. The home and its contents, however, were heavily damaged.

The fire investigator later listed careless smoking as the possible cause of the destructive blaze. Citing fire service representatives, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services listed the practice as a leading cause of residential fires.

To prevent them, the department recommended making sure smoking materials are properly extinguished and discarded and never smoking in bed - or when you're extremely tired.

They also stressed the importance of having working smoke alarms on every level of the home and in each bedroom along with having a fire escape plan with two ways out.

They also recommended practicing fire drills regularly.