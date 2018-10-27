BUFORD, Ga. -- If you thought you smelled a strong gas odor in your home in Burford, you are not alone.

The city posted on its website that its natural gas provider injected an excessive amount of mercaptan into the natural gas system there.

Since natural gas is odorless, mercaptan is added to it so that it's possible to detect leaks.

The excessive amount of mercaptan has resulted in the smell of natural gas in some homes. The chemical is harmless.

City officials said they are not aware of any natural gas leaks or a danger to the public. They said the odor should subside over time.

However, city leaders encourage homeowners to contact the City if they detect a smell of natural gas at (678) 889-4600, (770) 932-7981 or after hours at (770) 932-7986.

