BUFORD, Ga. — Authorities have confirmed the death of a Gwinnett County judge several days after she was hit by a truck.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said they are still investigating the circumstances of an accident that occurred on Dec. 20 and left Senior Magistrate Judge Emily Powell with then-serious injuries.

Police said the accident happened around 7 p.m. as Powell was crossing the road at the intersection of South Lee Street and West Moreno Street in Buford.

Investigators believe she was crossing from the south shoulder to the north shoulder of West Moreno Street when a truck hit her as it was traveling on the roadway. A police report stated the driver, Obed Arreola Toledo left the scene without contacting police. The report said they were contacted at a later time and the driver's truck was impounded.

Powell was taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett and, on Tuesday, died of her injuries.

According to Gwinnett County Police, Judge Powell was one of the original Gwinnett County magistrates and served the court for more than 20 years. She attended the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer and helped train and mentor new judges in Gwinnett County. She was also a graduate of Leadership Gwinnett and was active with Gwinnett Senior Leadership.

She leaves behind a husband and two children.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can also call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

