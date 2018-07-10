BUFORD, Ga. -- A large fire engulfed a boat storage facility along Lake Lanier early Sunday morning, according to Gwinnett County Fire Captain Tommy Rutledge.

Rutledge said crews were summoned shortly before 5:30 a.m.to Buford Dam Road Boat Storage on Little Mill Road at Buford Dam Road in Buford. When they arrived, firefighters discovered half the building in flames.

He said the crews used multiple hand lines and two aerial trucks to bring the blaze under control.

The main building and several boats have been heavily damaged.

Rutledge said the 911 call was initially made by an overnight security officer working at the facility. No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

