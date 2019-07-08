BUFORD, Ga. — Police are investigating reports of "suspicious threats" at one of Georgia's largest malls.

Gwinnett Police said they have multiple units from their department as well as the fire department and the sheriff's office at the Mall of Georgia in Buford after receiving information about the threat.

Police said the investigation is active and that they are coordinating with mall management to address the situation.

"Officers are teaming up inside the mall and checking all the businesses," police said.

Authorities haven't yet said exactly what the threat was or how it was received. Management hasn't closed the mall, however, visitors can expect a heavy police presence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

Photos: Police response at Mall of Georgia Police response at Mall of Georgia on August 7, 2019. Police response at Mall of Georgia on August 7, 2019. Police response at Mall of Georgia on August 7, 2019. Police response at Mall of Georgia on August 7, 2019. Police response at Mall of Georgia on August 7, 2019. Police response at Mall of Georgia on August 7, 2019.

MORE HEADLINES

Tybee Island Police: Officers' actions in viral video 'acceptable'

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

He needed a kidney. His coworker and long-time friend turned out to be a 100% match.

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history