BUFORD, Ga. — A woman's surprising discovery at her for-sale home turned into a SWAT situation Thursday afternoon, police say.

Gwinnett Police said a woman called police around 12:30 p.m. after getting a tip that an unknown man appeared to be living in her Garrett Road home that was for sale.

When police got there, they reportedly found 36-year-old Christopher Osterloh of Dahlonega inside. They confirmed that he did not live in the house, nor did he have permission to be inside. When Osterloh spotted officers, however, police said he ducked out of sight, further into the home.

Officers later found that Osterloh was part of the military at one point, and police said he claimed to have weapons. As such, officers treated the situation as a barricaded gunman and activated SWAT units.

Negotiators were able to make contact with Osterloh, but officers said he refused to come out. Eventually, SWAT officers deployed a chemical irritant into the home. Osterloh surrendered shortly after.

Officers arrested him without incident and the standoff ended peacefully without injuries. Medical staff checked Osterloh, then transported him to the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

