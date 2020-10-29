Two die in Gwinnett after tree crashes through home, lands on bed

Gwinnett officials said the victims are still in their home.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Tropical Storm Zeta has claimed more lives in Georgia. Thursday morning, two adults were lying in bed when a tree crashed into their home, pinning them in the bed, according to Gwinnett Fire and Rescue's Tommy Rutledge.

The home is in the 500 block of West Garner Street, NE in Buford.

He said that the fire department's technical rescue crew is working to find a way to move the tree so they can recover the bodies. The Gwinnett County medical examiner was asked to respond as well.

Officials are not releasing the name of the victims right now.

These two victims bring Tropical Storm Zeta's death toll to three in Georgia. In Acworth in Cherokee County, a man was killed when a tree crashed onto his trailer home. According to the Associated Press, two other adults and a child were in the home at the time of the incident but weren’t injured.