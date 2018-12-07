Uh-oh.

The Build-A-Bear 'Pay Your Age Day' is being met with a snag - lines have gotten so long that it's a safety hazard.

The popular children's toy store is being met with crowds of eager customers, hoping to take advantage of the deal, but it looks like they bit off a little more than they can chew.

Pictures posted to 11Alive's Facebook page shows the sheer volume of people waiting in massive lines in hopes to grab a coveted plush toy.

Lines have now shut down in all U.S. stores according to a post published to Facebook.

"Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our U.S. Build-A-Bear Workshop locations due to crowd and safety concerns. We have closed lines in our U.S. stores. We understand some of our Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible," according to their website.

Malls in metro Atlanta had crowds of people waiting for hours, according to the comments on 11Alive's Facebook page.

TOWN CENTER MALL

CUMBERLAND MALL: A mother at Cumberland Mall tells us store employees have stopped letting people get in line.

ARBOR PLACE MALL

PHOTOS | Build-A-Bear Pay Your Age Day hits snag

