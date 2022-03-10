Crews on scene of massive fire at popular sports bar, restaurant in Buckhead

Roswell Road appears to be shut down in both directions as a result.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire officials are on the scene of large fire at Buckhead Saloon, a popular sports bar and restaurant in Buckhead.

The fire department tweeted that the incident is taking place on Roswell Road.

Our crew on scene sent video of the flames just before 9:30 a.m.:

Viewers sent video of the heavy smoke coming from the structure at around 8:30 a.m.

Watch from GDOT camera:

It is unknown what caused the fire to break out. We've got crews heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

