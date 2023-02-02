Funeral details released for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, Atlanta's first Black First Lady

Jackson-Ransom went on to be a significantly influential figure in the Atlanta business community across several decades.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta's first Black lady - who then rose to influence in the city as a businesswoman and philanthropist - will be remembered Monday in funeral services after her death at 82.

Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, who was known as Bunnie, died on Thursday surrounded by family, according to representatives. Her public relations firm, First Class, Inc. was one of Atlanta's first agencies owned by a Black woman and worked with clients ranging from the King Center to Burger King.

Jackson-Ransom was an Atlanta heavyweight in the field for more than 45 years until she retired in 2020. Her philanthropy included work with the High Museum and Atlanta Symphony.

According to a release, her final arrangements are being handled by Murray Brothers Funeral Home. The services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Jackson-Ransom first rose to prominence alongside her first husband, Maynard H. Jackson Jr., who became Atlanta's first Black mayor in 1974.

"She was a loving mother, a dear friend and a true trailblazer," a release said.