Bus catches fire on I-75 in Atlanta | Several lanes blocked

Atlanta Fire is working to put out the flames.

ATLANTA — A transit bus caught fire on Interstate 75 Thursday, according to Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department.

The crash happened south of the Howell Mill Road exit 254 in Atlanta near Peachtree Battle Avenue. No passengers were on board, officials said. All but two lanes are closed in the area.

"Motorists traveling south on I-75 from Cobb County or from I-285 on the north side are advised to use alternate routes and to allow for extra time to travel. Continue to check 511ga.org for updates," Georgia 511 said.

Officials have not said when roads will reopen and did not say how the crash occurred.