DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb firefighters are battling a business fire Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at a building located on N. Druid Hills Road.

The name of the business engulfed in flames hasn't been revealed at this time.

Officials said it doesn't appear that anyone was injured at this time.

*Refresh often for the latest updates.

Business fire on N. Druid Hills Road

11Alive

OTHER STORIES:

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history