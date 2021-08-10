Businesses have record year during Braves postseason run

After a down year in 2020 due to the pandemic, businesses hope to play catchup with the Braves driving more traffic to Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves are getting their first taste of postseason action in 2021. Just as their bats got hot this fall, surrounding businesses' sales heated up too.

Shops and restaurants at the Battery and around Cobb County have already seen a promising turnaround trend leading up to the postseason. The business is much needed after the pandemic caused sales to plummet in 2020.

Thomas Brown, who manages Baseballism Atlanta at the Battery, said profits were up 400% at the shop compared to last year when fans largely stayed away from the ballpark and the Battery.

"Last year, we were struggling just to make rent," Brown said. "This year, we're making so much more money. We had the most successful July throughout our history, the most successful year throughout our history. It's making us do better as the Braves do better."

Over at nearby El Super Pan, bartender Justin Hadaway has seen the height of the pandemic come and go, with business picking up during the Braves season. He said the restaurant recently posted its most profitable week in its history.

"We were all bottled up and inside last year, so I think there's sort of a restaurant renaissance going on right now that's benefiting all of us," Hadaway said. "That's good for Atlanta, good for the Battery, good for Cobb County, that's good for us here."

Fans are hoping for a deep postseason run, as businesses are hoping to bank on the Braves' success. During the beginning of baseball season, news broke of Truist Park not hosting the All-Star Game as previously scheduled. Major League Baseball decided to move the game to Denver after Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) signed a law, which overhauled Georgia's election rules. Opponents of the law said it represses voters, particularly people of color.

The move is estimated to have cost the area tens of millions of dollars. However, optimistic fans and business owners hope success in October leads to a much more profitable end to 2021.

"If you want to take the All-Star Game away from us, let's bring the World Series here," Brown said.