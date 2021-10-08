Businesses near Cheshire Bridge Road frustrated by road closures and unclear communication

Atlanta Fire Department said they're still investigating what happened last Wednesday to spark the massive fire that took hours to put out.

ATLANTA — After a fire under Peachtree Creek Bridge resulted in the closure of part of Cheshire Bridge Road, work crews have worked night and day repairing the damages.

The overnight fire, which occurred on Aug. 4, took hours to put out and caused a gas leak that shut down power. The busy Cheshire Bridge Road remains closed almost a week later, and businesses worry there's no end in sight.

Caution tape still surrounds the area of Cheshire Bridge, and detour signs are seen almost anywhere as crews continue assessing the damages from the fire.

City leaders haven't said how long the road will be closed, but business owners say any delay will damage their livelihood.

"We were driving up here, picking up dogs and driving them back down," said Courtney DeDi.

She had to meet her clients a half-mile from her doggy daycare business DiOGi Pet Services.

"I tried to reopen based on some information that I got from the city of Atlanta this weekend, but as clients turned up this morning from daycare, they were turned away," she said.

On Tuesday afternoon, her employees couldn't get down the road -- a road business owners in the area were assured would be open.

"We were recovering from COVID and just starting to get some traction, and then to have this punch in the gut is just really disappointing," she said.

A spokesman for Atlanta Fire Department said they're still investigating what happened last Wednesday to spark the massive fire that took hours to put out, caused a gas leak, and badly damaged Peachtree Creek Bridge.

The City of Atlanta has not released a timeline for demolishing the bridge or reopening the road.

DeDi said the uncertainty makes running her business impossible.

"When does the value of our service no longer meet the trouble it is to get to us in the morning or the evening," she said.

She said she hasn't been able to get a clear answer from the City of Atlanta about what she should tell her clients.

"It would be awesome for someone to just be a point person and give the business owners in this area some clear communication about what's happening," DeDi said.

Until then, she said she'll keep shuttling dogs down to her daycare to try and keep her doors open.

"We will do whatever it takes for the puppies," she said.