Busy downtown Marietta intersection closed for several days due to sinkhole, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — A sinkhole is forcing the closure of a busy downtown Marietta intersection for at least the next several days, police said.

Marietta Police are warning all drivers to avoid the intersection of Lawrence Street Northeast and Waddell Street Southeast as crews work to repair the sinkhole and make the roads safer over the course of the next few days.

It's just one block away from the highly-popular Marietta Square.

The intersection is centered in a highly-trafficked area of downtown Marietta that is the center of government and business operations. Four buildings line the intersection, including the Cobb County Clerk, Cobb County Juvenile Court, Cobb County Management and Budget, and Cobb County Planning Department buildings.

Here's a picture of the sinkhole itself:

It is just a block away from the Cobb County Courthouse and also has a parking garage located at the intersection.