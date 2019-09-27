BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A vehicle fleeing from deputies crashed in Butts County leaving four people dead on Friday evening.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said the pursuit began when Monroe County deputies attempted to stop a car on I-75, but did not stop. Monroe County deputies eventually stopped the chase when they lost the vehicle.

Four people traveling westbound on Ga. Highway 36 were struck by the fleeing vehicle at around 5:30 p.m., killing two, Long said.

Two elderly women were dead and two people in the car of the fleeing suspect also died. The driver of the suspect's car is in critical condition.

