High school cheerleader from Gwinnett County killed in crash, team says

HOSCHTON, Ga. — The Mill Creek High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Junior cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock was killed in a car accident on Saturday night, the team shared on social media.

Please keep our program in your thoughts and prayers. We lost junior cheerleader, Caitlyn Pollock, in a car accident last night. Also pray for her family and friends during this difficult time. — Mill Creek Cheer (@MillCreekCheer) October 30, 2022

In a letter sent to parents on Sunday night, principal Jason Lane asked for prayers and said the school would hold a moment of silence for Pollock.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with the student's family, friends, and loved ones as they cope with this tremendous personal loss," Lane wrote.

He went on to say that counselors would be at the school for those who need additional support.

"This loss may raise many emotions, concerns, and questions from our school community, especially from some students," Lane added.

11Alive has reached out to authorities for additional information on the crash and to learn if anyone else was injured.

