High school cheerleader from Gwinnett County killed in crash, team says

HOSCHTON, Ga. — The Mill Creek High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Junior cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock was killed in a car accident on Saturday night, the team shared on social media.
In a letter sent to parents on Sunday night, principal Jason Lane asked for prayers and said the school would hold a moment of silence for Pollock.
"Our hearts and thoughts are with the student's family, friends, and loved ones as they cope with this tremendous personal loss," Lane wrote.
He went on to say that counselors would be at the school for those who need additional support.
"This loss may raise many emotions, concerns, and questions from our school community, especially from some students," Lane added.
11Alive has reached out to authorities for additional information on the crash and to learn if anyone else was injured.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.