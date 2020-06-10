Marietta 12-year-old's college journey goes viral

We first introduced you to Caleb Anderson two weeks ago. He joined MENSA at the age of five and now at 12-years-old, is in college.

MARIETTA, Ga. — When 11Alive first introduced you to Caleb Anderson two weeks ago, they didn't realize that his story would be heard about around the world.

The 12-year-old from Marietta just began his sophomore year at Chattahoochee Technical College, majoring in aerospace engineering.

The Anderson's knew Caleb was special when he could sign over 250 words at just 9-months old. And by two he was reading the constitution.

Their story has been mostly private, but in a year when we could all use some inspiration, they decided to share with 11Alive the genius of their son.

Since then, their story has gone viral and they say it's been a whirlwind of excitement and inspiration.

“It's been encouraging to be a voice for the gifted community,” Claire Anderson said.

“It’s just kind of mind blowing,” Kobi Anderson said.

From Canada, all the way to India, the family says they've heard from people all over the world. They've appeared in countless articles and are giving interviews almost every day.

“I’ve had a lot of attention,” Caleb said jokingly.

His mom said she's glad she has proof.

“I am grateful I videotaped Caleb when he was young because I don’t think people would have believed us that a 2-year-old was reading the United States Constitution,” Claire said.

Caleb's story caught the eyes of administrators at his dream school, Georgia Tech. The chairman of the aerospace engineering program has a meet-and-greet set up for later this week, they said.

“When Georgia Tech reached out to us, it was a dream come true," Kobi said.

The Anderson's say over the weekend, a representative for Steve Harvey's foundation reached out to them to see if Caleb could do a Zoom meeting to inspire with other students. What they didn't know is that Harvey had a surprise for them.

They told Harvey that Caleb has three more semesters at Chattahoochee Technical College and that they'd be paying for it. Steve Harvey disagreed and told them the show would be paying for it.