CALHOUN, Ga. — A hazardous chemical fire broke out early Friday morning in the city of Calhoun in Gordon County and the city's school system says schools are closed and residents are advised to stay indoors.

The city's police department shared a post on Facebook by the Gordon Gazette alerting that several streets in Calhoun's downtown are reportedly closed and some residents have evacuated.

According to the report, thick smoke is smothering downtown Calhoun.

A Calhoun City Schools tweet said schools would be closed due to the fire "which poses a threat."

"We are concerned with student and staff safety with regards to air quality in and around the schools," the tweet said. "All residents in the area are advised to stay indoors."

It's not clear what kind of chemicals the fire might be releasing into the air.

City police said the fire was at 509 South Wall St.

This is a developing story.