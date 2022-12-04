Helicopter crashes in Calhoun, officials say

This is a developing story.

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A helicopter crashed in Calhoun Tuesday evening, according to the Calhoun Police Department.

Officers said it happened near El Nopal Restaurant, a Mexican restaurant. They posted on their Facebook page for people to avoid Highway 53 near the El Nopal Restaurant.

No other details have been provided about the crash. It's unclear if any injuries were reported at this time.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, which shows emergency vehicles in the area.