Man shot, killed by police while breaking into store, authorities say

Here's what we know.

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Calhoun Police officers shot and killed a man Thursday morning after he pointed a rifle at them, according to Chief Tony Pyle.

He said that an officer was driving past the Battlefield Building Supply on Highway 41 north when he noticed the store's glass had been busted out.

After calling for backup, the officer went inside and saw a man with a rifle.

As others arrived, police say they attempted to convince the man to surrender but he instead pointed the gun and them and they fired back in response, killing him.

The GBI has been asked to come in and investigate the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.