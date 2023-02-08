Human remains found in Calhoun woods, officials say

Police said the the remains were found Monday in a small wooded area just off Piedmont Street near downtown Calhoun.

CALHOUN, Ga. — Officers with the Calhoun Police Department said human remains were found near the city's downtown Monday.

The remains were spotted near a small wooded area just off Piedmont Street by detectives, officials said.

Calhoun Police detectives were in the area looking into a missing person's investigation.

Police said they believe the human remains are connected to a person that has been missing for several months.

“We have spoken with relatives of a person that has been missing for several months, and we believe we have located and are working with the medical examiner to positively identify the remains,” said Police Chief Tony Pyle.

Authorities have not said if they suspect foul play or how the person died.

Police said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to look for evidence in the area.