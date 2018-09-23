ATLANTA–Heard any good Calvin Ridley/Julio Jones jokes lately?

If not, you'll be hearing a bunch later this week, now that Ridley has become the NFL's first breakout star from the Class of 2018 (sorry, Saquon Barkley).

How did this happen? Ridley exploded for seven catches, 146 yards and three touchdowns in the Atlanta Falcons' thrilling, yet deflating 43-37 loss to the rival Saints; and for what it's worth, Ridley's Sunday output in touchdowns matched that of Jones from all of last season.

In fact, counting last week's TD versus the Panthers, Ridley now has four scores for the season–tops among NFL receivers.

Ridley was undoubtedly amazing on this day, which began with a Fortnite-inspired happy dance after Touchdown No. 1, but you can't tell the story of Atlanta's rally effort without extolling the virtues of Jones, who's 58-yard reception in the fourth quarter fueled the Falcons' go-ahead score (Mohamed Sanu).

And don't forget about quarterback Matt Ryan, who likely enjoyed the greatest single day of his career, amassing 376 yards passing and a personal-best five touchdown passes.

Matt Ryan's five touchdown passes today vs. the Saints is a career-high for one game. Wow. pic.twitter.com/oCaYLxQl31 — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) September 23, 2018

With the defeat, Atlanta (1-2) currently occupies last place in the highly competitive NFC South, where the other three clubs have two wins.

